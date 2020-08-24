POLICE are treating a fire on farmland in North Yorkshire as possible arson.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information after several hay bales were set alight at a farm near Birdsall near Malton at about 10.35pm on Sunday, August 23.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspect vehicles or persons that may have been in the area at that time.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Woodhouse. You can also email katie.woodhouse@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200147385 .
