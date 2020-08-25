A NEW care home to be built on the site of a nursing home that shut suddenly last year has been approved by the council.

Plans to knock down Moorlands Nursing Home in Strensall and replace it with a 62-bedroom care home were approved by City of York Council planning committee last week.

The application by Crown Care Home - first submitted in 2018 - was withdrawn before the company submitted revised plans to the design including reducing the height and size of the building to “minimise any concerns of it overlooking” neighbouring properties.

At the meeting last week, neighbours and Strensall Parish Council raised concerns about the new scheme.

Strensall Parish Council has criticised the plans throughout, saying the size of the building and its footprint is “excessive”.

They are also concerned that there is not enough parking on site and that they said that they have worries about neighbours being overlooked.

Twelve letters objecting to the revised scheme were lodged - raising worries about the size and design of the home.

But City of York Council’s older person’s accommodation team have welcomed the plans, which they say will “help to address the shortage of provision in the city” for older people.

Planning officers recommended the scheme for approval.

Their report said: “A need for places in care homes in this area of York has been recognised and the replacement would allow these places to be kept.

“The redevelopment of the site would provide a much more efficient and suitable modern building and greatly improved outdoor amenity space for residents.

“The identified harm is not considered to outweigh these identified benefits.

" The proposal is therefore considered to be acceptable and is recommended for approval subject to [...] a legal agreement to cover the monitoring of parking on the public highway.

“While concerns have been raised over the design and scale of the building, the height is similar to existing buildings in the immediate area.”

A spokesman for Crown Care said:“ We were absolutely delighted to secure such overwhelming support from the York City Council Area planning committee last week for our ap[plication for a 62-bed care facility which will transform the former Moorlands nursing home site at Strensall into a care facility fit for purpose. We worked closely with the Council planning officers to ensure we bring a new, much-needed quality care facility, which is modern, efficient, with exceptional services for residents, helping to address the care bed shortage in the city.

"You cannot escape the fact that COVID has put immense pressure on care providers and highlighted how quality care provision is ever more important. Our new home provides multiple communal spaces, access to external areas and gardens, and the importance of this outdoor amenity cannot be overstated.

"We very much look forward to developing the site and bringing our exemplary care record to York.”