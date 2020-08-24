SCHOOL leavers are being invited to a live Q&A with education figures from around the city.
A panel of experts from the world of education and work will be on hand to answer questions in real-time on Facebook Live from GCSE and A Level students about their next steps.
The line-up includes Lee Probert, principal and chief executive at York College, and Sandra Burnhill, vice principal at Askham Bryan College.
The online #AsktheLeaders live session is from 5pm to 6pm, on Tuesday. People can comment during the live stream at YourQuestions@york.gov.uk on Facebook Live, or email questions.
The panel also includes Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children and young people at City of York Council, Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communications, John Thompson, head of secondary and skills at the council, and Bob Watmore, from the authority's York Apprenticeship Hub.
Laurence Beardman, who is vice-chairman of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and managing director of York Coffee Emporium, will also be available to answer career questions.