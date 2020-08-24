TWO women are wanted by police after the theft of a treasured necklace from a 95-year-old woman.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened close to the HSBC Bank in Cambridge Street in Harrogate at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 11. A 95-year-old woman was with her husband when she was approached by two women who attempted to engage the couple in conversation. Once the women had left the couple, the elderly woman noticed her necklace had gone.
The necklace has great sentimental value as it was given to her by her husband on their 50th wedding anniversary.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the CCTV images as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Colin Steele or email Colin.Steele@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200139244 when passing on information.
