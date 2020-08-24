A MAN has been jailed after pleading guilty to money laundering.

John Lannen, 69, of North Back Lane, Bridlington was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment at York Crown Court on August 21 after pleading guilty to money laundering - charging an elderly lady £33,000 for £1,000 housework.

A court heard how rogue traders carried out works to the home of an elderly woman in Skipton in spring 2018, charging her £33,000 in total for works valued at less than £1,000.

The traders asked the victim to pay the sum by cheques made out to John Lannen after claiming they were purchasing a van from him and needed the funds to pay for it.

During the investigation, it became apparent that Lannen’s bank account was being used as a channel for this money, with Lannen receiving financial gains for doing so.

Detective Constable, Neil Brodhurst of North Yorkshire Police’s Fraud and Economic Crime Unit, commented on the sentencing: “Lannen has actively facilitated the unscrupulous individuals who targeted this vulnerable woman, taking hugely inflated payments for work carried out to her home and completely betraying her trust."

“We have only one victim in this case but we know there are many more residents who have been similarly targeted by this group, with Lannen providing a channel for the proceeds of these crimes.

“Taking advantage of vulnerable individuals in this way will not be tolerated and we hope that Lannen’s sentence shows just how seriously those involved in money-laundering will be dealt with.”

If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, call 101 to report this to the police.