A FAMILY-run soap brand in North Yorkshire has won recognition.
Lily & Rabbit, run by Fiona Filippucci from her cottage in Knaresborough, scooped two awards in the soap bars category at the annual Free From Skincare Awards.
Lily & Rabbit's winning bars were the Sea Kelp with Rosemary & Spearmint which won silver, and the Nettle with Spearmint which took bronze. Fiona also won a Best Buy award in the Body & Bath category, in the Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards.
Fiona, who works with her son Jonathan, 19, said she drew inspiration for her products from living in Tuscany, Italy, before relocating to Knaresborough.
"Our brand has concentrated on goat’s milk soap bars because it was a great solution for sensitive skin," she said. "I am thrilled that our small brand has become multi-award winning this year in such prestigious awards.
"All three of our soaps made the finals at the Free From Skincare awards and to then go on to win two medals was just amazing news. The Natural Beauty Awards too was a complete surprise, and to have one of our bars listed as a ‘best buy’ is fabulous for us."
Lily & Rabbit has a pop-up shop in John Lewis, Leeds, in December.