A NEW steakhouse complete with a Champagne and oyster bar throws open its doors in York tomorrow, Wednesday.

The launch of the city’s first Tomahawk Steakhouse has already attracted huge interest and advance bookings. Director Howard Eggleston said the response on social media had been overwhelming and beyond what he had experienced for his other venues which include the Husthwaite Hotel & Steakhouse in Husthwaite, North Yorkshire.

As reported, the speciality steakhouse in the former Jamie’s Italian, off St Helen’s Square, is expected to create up to 50 jobs.

The launch which includes the city’s first Perrier Jouet Champagne and Oyster Bar is part of an expansion of the brand.

Signature dishes include Himalayan salt dry-aged beef, including Wagyu, and the Ultimate Salt Bar Platter, at £125, for a full lobster, six oysters, sesame crusted tuna tataki, fresh potted smoked salmon, shrimp crevettes with oak roast salmon and a pint of prawns, a crab and smoked salmon Cannelloni, Green Lipped Mussels, seafood salad, crusty bread and squid ink butter.

Howard told The Press: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest and sheer volume of bookings already made at Tomahawk by the lovely people of York.

“The Facebook posts alone have attracted over a third of a million insights and the first post had 3.3k likes and just short of 5k shares on our page, which is without doubt the most we have ever had for an opening.”

He said the new signage was installed on Sunday, while the Champagne and oyster bar and ground floor cocktail bar were fitted on Tuesday.

The opening is a sign of confidence in York’s hospitality scene after the coronavirus crisis.