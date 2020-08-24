DETECTIVES investigating a robbery in which two knifemen wearing balaclavas stole a large amount of cash have released new information.
North Yorkshire Police said the robbery happened at a cash machine at the Cooperative store in Finkle Street, Sherburn in Elmet, at about 8.20am on Friday.
A spokesperson added: “Two men wearing balaclavas and carrying knives approached security staff as they filled up a cash machine.
“Fortunately, nobody was injured.”
Following further investigations, detectives now believe a white car with dark tinted windows that was abandoned was linked to the offence. They have confirmed that a Ford S-Max type vehicle was found burned out on Saxton Lane.
North Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery on Finkle Street, or anyone who has information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
They are also appealing for anyone who was travelling on Saxton Lane between 8.15am and 9am on Friday to come forward if they saw the car, have any further information or dashcam footage of the vehicle. Call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
