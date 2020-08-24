THE zero emission bus fleet on the York Park & Ride network has been expanded.

Seven of 21 new all-electric double-deckers have entered service on the York Park & Ride network, a partnership between First York and City of York Council.

Following the launch of the Metrodecker EVs on the Askham Bar route at the end of July, the buses will begin operating on the Service 7 Designer Outlet route from today.

Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, said: “We’ve had an excellent reaction from customers to our new buses, which combine supreme comfort with in-travel features such as Wi-Fi and USB charging to provide a great journey experience.

“The fleet will continue to increase over the coming weeks to deliver our shared ambition to expand sustainable transport in the city. This will help to create cleaner air for York, reduce congestion and continue to support the revival of the local economy as more people return to public transport for work and leisure.”

A total of 21 Metrodecker EVs, manufactured by Optare in Yorkshire, will be brought into operation this summer, replacing existing diesel vehicles in an investment totalling £9.3 million and expanding the fully electric fleet on York Park & Ride to 33 buses, making it the biggest zero emission park & ride fleet in the country.

Each bus saves almost one kilogram of carbon dioxide emissions for every kilometre travelled, which is estimated will mean a saving of 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 a year when the 21-bus Metrodecker fleet is complete.

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, City of York Council’s executive member for transport, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the new additions to York’s zero emission bus fleet. These Park & Ride buses will play a major role in continuing to improve the air quality in York.”