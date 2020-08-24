POLICE are on the hunt for a wanted man, believed to be in York.
Joseph Sandford, 32, is wanted by police for multiple offences including fraud by false representation, vehicle interference, shop theft and theft from unattended vehicles.
Officers believe Sandford may be in York or Leeds.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please dial 999.
Please quote reference 12200087418 when passing on information. If you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
Comments are closed on this article.