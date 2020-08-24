CHARITIES which have been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis can now apply for a grant to help secure their future.

Applications to the York Small Charities Fund are now open, with grants of up to £5,000 available.

The fund is open to local small charities and charitable organisations who have a positive impact in the city but which are at risk from closure due to the financial challenges of the pandemic.

The fund was set up with money raised from the Keep the Lights On public fundraising appeal.

It was match funding from Two Ridings Community Foundation; a local hub for donors to channel funds directly to grassroots charities.

Funding is available through the scheme for core running costs, including salaries, volunteer recruitment and overhead costs, for example: utility bills and rent.

It aims to support small charitable organisations who are facing closure within the next 12 months due to loss of income as a result of the pandemic.

Alison Semmence, chief executive of York CVS, said: “It really is thanks to the generosity of York residents that we will be able to provide vital funding to enable small charities and charitable organisations to continue to support the most vulnerable people in our city.

“Thank you for all of your support and if you are a charitable organisations that is struggling, please get in touch with us here at York CVS to see how we can support you going forward.”

For more details and to apply visit www.tworidingscf.org.uk/fund/york-small-charities-fund/

To support the fund: Text LIGHTSON 5 to 70450 to donate £5; Text LIGHTSON 10 to 70450 to donate £10. Texts cost £5/£10 plus one standard rate message. Or donate online at yorksmallcharitiesfund.co.uk