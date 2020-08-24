THE city council has cleaned up rubbish from a public field in York where a number of caravans were parked for several days.
The Press reported last Wednesday that caravans had been driven onto the field off Melrosegate.
Jane Mowat, head of community safety at City of York Council, said then that the authority had visited the field, offered the caravanners bin bags and instructed them to clear up before they left.
She said the council had advised them to leave the land, giving them 48 hours to comply.
On Monday morning a few caravans were still on the field but they had all left by the evening.
A resident took this picture on Monday morning showing piles of rubbish on the field:
They took this picture in the evening of more rubbish on the field, including two gas bottles:
A spokesperson for City of York Council said today (Tuesday): "We have done a litter pick and collected the rubbish."
Comments are closed on this article.