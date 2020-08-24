A FEW caravans remained parked on a public field in York this morning, but are "moving very soon," a council spokesperson said.
Several caravans have already left the land off Melrosegate.
A resident said there were piles of rubbish on the field this morning, as this picture shows:
The Press reported last Wednesday that several caravans had been driven onto the field.
Jane Mowat, head of community safety at City of York Council, said then that the authority had visited the field, offered the caravanners bin bags and instructed them to clear up before they left.
She said the council had advised them to leave the land, giving them 48 hours to comply.
This morning a few caravans were still on the field but are "moving very soon," a spokesperson for City of York Council said.
