ALL caravans have now left a public field in York.
The Press reported last Wednesday that a number of caravans had been driven onto the field off Melrosegate.
Jane Mowat, head of community safety at City of York Council, said then that the authority had visited the field, offered the caravanners bin bags and instructed them to clear up before they left.
She said the council had advised them to leave the land, giving them 48 hours to comply.
Yesterday (Monday) morning a few caravans were still on the field but they had all left by the evening.
A resident took this picture yesterday morning showing rubbish that was left behind:
They took this picture in the evening of more rubbish, including two gas bottles, that had been left:
