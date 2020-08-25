A DRIVER who was three and a half times the drink drive limit has been banned for less than a year because he’s a serviceman.

District judge Adrian Lower said he hoped the six-month ban would "not inconvenience the Army too greatly”.

Defence solicitor Andrew Craven said Corporal Andrew Rafton, 37, was a driver in the Royal Logistics Corps and due to deployed soon.

Prosecutor Jane Chadwick said police found Rafton sleeping in a car parked in a layby on Shipton Road, Skelton, on March 15. A half-drunk bottle of wine was by his side.

They woke him.

A breath test gave a reading of 130 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He told them he used alcohol to cope with the panic attacks he had had since serving in Afghanistan in 2013.

Rafton, of Thirsk Road, Easingwold, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle when over the drink drive limit.

He had six penalty points on his licence for using a mobile phone while driving.

District judge Lower fined him £700 with a £70 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He put 10 penalty points on Rafton’s licence, which, with the six already on his licence, meant he had to be disqualified for six months..

After reading an Army reference and other documents, the district judge said: “I am confident you are an asset to the Army and to this country. I can take an excessively lenient path."

Rafton will also face an Army disciplinary hearing which could lead to him being demoted.

.