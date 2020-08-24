A NEW Buddhist centre is set to open in the city centre.

The York Buddhist Centre will open the doors of its Gillygate premises to the community for meditation sessions and the opportunity to learn about Buddhism- as well as operating as a small shop, selling ethically traded goods and books.

A spokesman for the shop said the meditation sessions will be open to all, to help people out more about mindfulness and Buddhism.

The group is part of one of the world’s largest Buddhist movements, the Triratna Order, which runs on small donations to support future events and running costs.

Triratna Order member, Shakyapada, a York resident and chair of the York Buddhist Centre, said: “Triratna Buddhism presents Buddhist practices and scriptures in a way that is relatable to people in the western world. We are not a monastic order, this means that many of our older members live in the community.

"Our lives and practice are guided by the five Buddhist precepts, a set of principles based on kindness, generosity, contentment, integrity, and awareness. These precepts are not commandments, but rather guidelines for living an ethical life.”

She added: “Triratna places a strong emphasis on being open to all – you do not have to be a Buddhist to come along to our meditation sessions. The Covid-19 crisis has brought a lot of extra stress on people’s lives and has impacted the local economy.

"Our new centre will offer people a welcoming, friendly and supportive space to learn about the benefits of meditation, and we are also continuing to run a range of online meditation sessions while the restrictions are in place, and beyond for anyone unable to attend in person.”