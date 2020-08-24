EAST Riding Archives are asking residents to share their memories of the coronavirus lockdown period in a new Covid-19 collection, which will be preserved for the benefit of future generations.
The archives team are looking for items like photographs of people’s daily lives; pictures of empty streets; pictures and recordings of the ‘Clap for Carers’ on Thursday evenings, or other thanks for NHS and key workers; or even diaries with notes about what people have been doing during lockdown.
Archivist Hannah Stamp said: “As well as photos and pictures, if anyone has written any poetry or stories relating to their lockdown experiences, these would be ideal, too. We are also keen to receive video logs, audio recordings and digital photos.”
The records for the collection can be in a written, printed or digital format.
East Riding Archives have reopened for contributions into the archives and are operating on an appointments only basis.