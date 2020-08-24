POLICE in North Yorkshire have issued an appeal after the suspected poisoning of a bird of prey.



The force is warning residents near Kirkbymoorside after a sparrowhawk died in circumstances that could suggest poisoning.



The sick bird was found by members of the public in woodland, just off Gillamoor Bank, close to Gillamoor village near Kirkbymoorside in Ryedale.



It appeared to be experiencing seizures and clenching its talons, and was taken for care, but died shortly after.



The symptoms shown by the bird suggest that poisons could have been involved in its death.



Officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident, and the dead bird has been accepted onto the Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme (WIIS) for testing to establish the cause of death.



The WIIS investigates the deaths of wildlife and pet animals and beneficial invertebrates in the UK if there is evidence to suggest that they may have been poisoned or put at risk by pesticides.



The sparrowhawk was found earlier this month in a location very close to the village of Gillamoor, in woodland which includes a public footpath.



A force spokesperson said: “At this time, we are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death. However, toxicology results may not be known for a number of weeks, so we want to make the community aware so they can take precautions to keep pets, children and themselves safe.



“Once the results of the tests are known we will update the community, but for the time being dog owners should take care to keep their dogs on leads when in this area, and remain vigilant.”



If you have any information about this incident, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12200142198.



If you find a dead animal you believe may be contaminated, do not touch it – poisons can transfer through contact with skin – and keep children and pets well away. Instead, take photographs, obtain an exact location (for example, a grid reference or a What3words location) and contact the police.