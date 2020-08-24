THE library in a North Yorkshire town is set to close for more than a month while it undergoes a much-needed refurbishment.

The idea behind the closure of Malton library and its subsequent refurb is to improve its services, say North Yorkshire County Council.

The closure and work is all set to start next week and it is hoped it will provide a more up-to-date and flexible space, offering a better service to its visitors.

The improvements by North Yorkshire County Council will include a new-look children’s library, new books for all ages and a new IT and study area.

Until recently Malton library attracted more than 1,000 visitors each week and one of its notable recent successes was Read2Dogs when therapy dog Rosie the Labrador, met budding readers at a taster session.

The library is currently operating a reduced service as a Covid-secure site but it is hoped the refurbishment will bring in even more people, once it is safe to do so.

Councillor Lindsay Burr, member for Malton, said: “Malton Library is a very well-used community facility, and I am delighted to see that this important work is at last taking place.

"The improvements will benefit so many residents in the area, and will ensure the library is a relevant space for the 21st century.”

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries in North Yorkshire, added: “This refurbishment will bring a range of benefits to customers, not only in excellent library facilities but also a flexible space to allow the community to make best use of the venue.

"It will increase opportunities for the library to host drop-in services and activities in the future at a safe, easily accessible venue in the town centre.”

The library will close at 4pm on Friday, September 4, and is scheduled to reopen in late October. Customers will be able to borrow additional books to cover the closure period and arrangements have been made to continue home library service deliveries.

The nearest alternative libraries are Norton HIVE Community Library and Pickering Library.

A spokesman for the council added: "Customers can also browse, reserve and renew items and access their library account online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries and can borrow e-books, magazines and audiobooks for free."

For help during the closure please contact the library by emailing malton.library@northyorks.gov.uk or by calling 01609 534565 or 01609 533878.

The Read2Dogs scheme helps children develop literacy skills and confidence through the calming effect of the dog’s presence.