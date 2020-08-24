AN ARTISAN spirit producer based in York has teamed up with local sea farmers to create the first Yorkshire seaweed rum.

Yorkshire Explorer, who have been making their signature gins in York for almost two years, are the driving force behind the new creation.

The brand will sell the new range through its website and bar network.

SeaGrown, the pioneering seaweed farming and processing company, is providing the unique seaweed flavouring.

The Scarborough-based sea farmers, who have set up their own seaweed farm on the North Yorkshire coast, have provided Yorkshire Explorer with their home-grown Sugar Kelp, which helps give the rum its unique taste of the sea.

Yorkshire Explorer was founded by Callum Houston, director of events company, The Yorkshire Bartender. Over the last few months, he has used his time to perfect his new rum recipe, which marks a significant move forward for the business.

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting the events side of the business, Callum has focused on growing the spirits aspect and saw a gap in the market to give customers an unusual flavoured rum.

“This launch is a big step for our business, having focused on the gin market for the last 12 months,” he said.

“I’m really excited to branch out into rum. Working with SeaGrown to produce this unique tasting rum has made it extra special and a great thing for Yorkshire. As a Yorkshire business, we’re proud of our heritage so being able to keep as much of the production in our home county is very important.

“We’ve already had a great take up. Following the success of the craft gin movement, we can see rum going in the same direction so it’s important that we offer our customers not only something that tastes good but is authentic and true to our roots.”

SeaGrown director, Wave Crookes said: “Working with Yorkshire Explorer is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the diversity of our seaweed.

“ Our seaweed farm is now well established and an ethical way to produce sustainable crops that we hope will transform industries over the next few years. Our Sugar Kelp has a very distinctive taste and every customer can guarantee a taste of Yorkshire with every sip.”

Sugar Kelp, the key ingredient in the Yorkshire Explorer seaweed rum, is combined with the sweetness of vanilla, locally sourced heather and honey, and clove and ginger. Each bottle is hand finished, checked for perfection, and sealed by hand.