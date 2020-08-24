ALL Btec students will receive their results by the end of this week following delays, the awarding organisation has said.

A spokeswoman for Btec awarding body Pearson said: “We have now written to colleges to confirm that all eligible results will be available by August 28.”

It comes after hundreds of thousands of students were told last-minute that they would not receive their Btec results this week amid a U-turn.

The exam board made the decision to review the grading of their level one to three Btec qualifications following Ofqual’s announcement that A-level and GCSE students would receive grades based on their teachers’ estimates.

The news comes after the boss at York College last week called on the Government to apply its exam results U-turn to vocational qualifications as well as GCSEs and A-levels.

York College principal and chief executive Lee Probert said at this time: “We’ve said throughout that it’s teachers’ professional judgements that count. We now need the same to apply to vocational qualifications too.”

Cindy Rampersaud, senior vice president, for Btec and Apprenticeships, said: “We took this difficult decision in the interests of Btec learners and to ensure fairness for them following Ofqual’s decision to award centre assessment grades for A levels and GCSEs. Our priorities are to deliver fair outcomes for Btec students in relation to A-levels and GCSEs and to ensure that no student is disadvantaged.

“We appreciate these are very busy times for schools and colleges as they prepare for the return of students and we’re sorry to add to their workload.

“We also want to thank the many schools and colleges who have been working with us so collaboratively to resolve issues and support students.

“As always, we appreciate their support, advice and feedback and thank them for bearing with us while we ensure we have the fairest outcomes for learners.”

Last week Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologised for the distress caused by the abandoned policy which was intended to give fair results to pupils who could not sit exams because of the coronavirus crisis.

About 15,000 A-level students who were originally rejected by their firm choice university will now meet the conditions of their offer, following the U-turn on grading. Ucas (the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) said it had received the results from the four largest awarding bodies for the 160,000 students who received upgraded A-level grades in England.

Btecs are specialist work-related qualifications. They combine practical learning with subject and theory content. There are over 2,000 Btec qualifications.