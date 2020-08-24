A WILDLIFE rescue centre has seen a surge in orphaned hoglets over the summer as nests are disturbed or destroyed during garden makeovers, and is calling for more legal protection for hedgehogs.
The Wildlife Orphanage and Hedgehog Hospital, in Barlby, near Selby, recently admitted five tiny hoglets (pictured above) who, along with their mum, had been “ousted from their nest by garden workers when just a few hours old,” said Annette Pyrah, who runs the centre. Sadly their mum died two weeks later.
Hedgehogs are in such decline that they are now officially classified as vulnerable to extinction and Annette feels more should be done to protect them.
“Whilst the homes of other wild animals are protected by law, the home of a nursing female hedgehog with youngsters is not,” she said. “It’s heart-breaking that this enchanting and sadly declining little mammal doesn’t have more legal protection.”
Throughout lockdown the hospital has also admitted badly injured hedgehogs who have been strimmed and a large pregnant female who again was turfed out of her nest on the verge of giving birth.
Annette said: “A large hedgehog came into the centre, again following a garden ‘makeover’. Within two days, she had given birth to five hoglets. If she had not been rescued, I dread to think what would have happened to those five newborn hoglets.”