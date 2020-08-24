THE Market Weighton Hedgehogs Group has received a cash boost from local homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire.
The £250 donation will be used towards buying the supplies needed to care for sick and injured hedgehogs and will aid with the rehabilitation process.
The Market Weighton Hedgehogs Group helps protect the declining species and provides shelter and food for any injured hedgehogs. They currently look after the animals in their own gardens but are planning to place feeding stations around the community.
Linda Cook, founder of the group, said: “Hedgehogs are a vulnerable species and need protection.
“We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for their generous donation, it will help us be able to buy the vital supplies needed.”
Ross Clarkson, sales director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, added: “When we heard about the Market Weighton Hedgehog group we wanted to help out where we could.
“Our donation will help provide things such as shelter, food and will help a species that is endangered.”
The Market Weighton group helps hedgehogs close to Taylor Wimpey’s Foxley Meadows development.