YORK'S St Leonard’s Hospice has launched It’s Not the Midnight Walk, its first ever socially-distanced fundraising walk as an alternative to its popular annual event.

Taking place over the weekend of October 3 and 4, people simply need to plan a 6.5 mile Hospice Heroes-themed walk to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

With it being a socially-distanced event, you can do it anytime over the weekend, anywhere you fancy and with anyone you want. You don’t even have to do the total mileage in one go.

Dawn Clements, director of income generation at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Rather than cancel one of our most popular yearly fundraising events because of the current coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to put a spin on it and create something that would bring everyone together as one big community to help raise money for the hospice at this very difficult time.

“People can walk on their own, with their family, pets or a small bubble of mates – we even have people signing up who are going to get their friends and relatives involved across the UK. And with the theme being Hospice Heroes we are hoping to see a lot of superhero fancy dress costumes, especially among the children. It promises to be a lot of fun!”

To kick things off in style there will be a special launch party on October 2. Throughout the weekend St Leonard’s teams will be out and about to give support to walkers with treats and entertainment. A special Facebook group has also been set up so people can share ideas, stories and take part in fun challenges.

Entry fee is £15 for adults and £10 for children. All adults will be given a free limited edition t-shirt to wear on their walk and children will get special superhero giveaways. For more information and to sign up visit: https://www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/Help/Events/Midnight-Walk-2020