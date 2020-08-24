A MAN has died and another man is being treated in hospital after what police have described as a "tragic" incident in North Yorkshire.
Police attended the incident at around 7.15pm on Sunday on Harcourt Drive in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police said two men had sustained injuries. One is currently being treated in hospital and the second man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force confirmed.
Senior investigating officer DI Steve Menzies, North Yorkshire Police Major Crime Team, said: "I can reassure the residents of Harrogate that this is a tragic and isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the man who sadly lost his life. Further details will be released when possible.”
“I would like to appeal again to anyone who witnessed, including recording, the incident or events leading up to it to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference: 12200147262. Thank you.”
Investigations are ongoing.
