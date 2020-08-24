A MAN has died and another man is being treated in hospital after an incident in North Yorkshire.
Police attended the incident at around 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday) on Harcourt Drive in Harrogate.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police explained: "Two men had sustained injuries, one is currently being treated in hospital and the second man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene."
Investigations are ongoing and North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call 101, quoting reference: 12200147262.
