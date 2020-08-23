INTERNATIONAL Day of Older People will be marked in York in October by a webinar discussing how older people can help themselves and each other.
Organiser Sue Lister said she wanted to bring together grassroots peer support groups in the York area to share how they began and how they operate, with a focus on the resourcefulness of older people.
"Charities provide services, national and local government provide services, organisations and businesses provide services of all kinds – great, but we want to discover how people are helping themselves by forming peer support groups," she said.
"As money gets scarcer, self-help may be a good and sustainable option. It may be necessary to be a receiver at times – but for those who can, it’s good to be a giver too.
"How do these groups form? How are the community gaps found? What brings people together and what enables them to stay together? Instead of relying on provided services for everything, how can we help ourselves and others?"
Anyone who is interested in this and would like their peer support group to be part of the webinar on Thursday October 1 should phone Sue on 01904 488870 within the next week.