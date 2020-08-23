MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays for the next three weeks in York's Fishergate area as a major carriageway resurfacing scheme is carried out.

The City of York Council project, which was delayed earlier this year, will be carried out in several phases.

The first phase starts tomorrow (Monday), from 9.30am till 4.30pm working under lane closures and temporary traffic lights from the junction of Blue Bridge Lane up to, but not including, the junction of Kilburn Lane, said a spokesperson.

"This section of works will be carried out on a 200m rolling process and will involve side road closures whilst we works across them," they said.

"The works will involve removing the existing road surface and laying new. These works will take 2 weeks to complete and will run from 24th Aug to 4th Sept.

"Phase 2 - daytime from 9.30am till 4.30pm working under lane closures and temporary traffic lights from the junction of Kilburn Rd up to, but not including, the junction of Blue Bridge Lane.

"This section of works will be carried out on a 200m rolling process and will involve side road closures whilst we works across them. The works will involve removing the existing road surface and laying new. The works will involve the reinstatement of road markings. These works will take 1 week to complete and will run from 7th Sept to 11th Sept.

"Phase 3 – night-time working from 6.30pm till 12.00am working under lane closures and closures from the junction of Blue Bridge Lane up to the gyratory. These works will take three nights to complete and will run from 7th Sept to 9th Sept.

"During this phase Fulford Road will be open as normal for traffic heading north but closed to traffic heading south. Those affected will be diverted down Cemetery Road.

"Phase 4 - night-time working from 6.30pm till 12.00am working under lane closures and closures from the junction of Blue Bridge Lane up to the gyratory. This works will take 1 night to complete and will start on 10th Sept. During this period Fulford Road will be closed and traffic diverted down Cemetery Road.

"Fulford Rd will be open as normal for traffic heading south but closed to traffic heading north. Those affected will be diverted down Cemetery Road.

"Phase 5 - night-time working from 6.30pm till 12.00am working under lane closures on Fulford Road and closing Cemetery Road. This work will take 1 night to complete and will start on 11th Sept.

"Clearly signed diversion routes will be set out for through traffic. The lane closures and closures is to ensure that adequate Health and Safety is maintained for both local residents, the travelling public and the Contractors. Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about the access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

"All on-street parking will be suspended during the hours of the works for the full duration, but specific access requirements can be arranged by speaking to the site Traffic Management Operatives, who will coordinate with residents (and business requirements) around the ongoing work operations.

"Household waste and recycling collections will continue as normal. Buses will be diverted during working hours."