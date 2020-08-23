THERE have been many tributes to the NHS during the pandemic - from rainbow pictures in windows to signs painted on roads near hospitals - but few as big as this one.
The giant letters 'NHS' appear to have been painstakingly mown out of the grass on a hillside in the North York Moors in recognition of the tireless work carried out by health service staff during the lockdown.
They were spotted by Chief Reporter Mike Laycock during a walk through the hills above Hutton le Hole.
