FIRE crews have helped rescue a piglet from slurry after a fire in an agricultural shed.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Northallerton went to the blaze in a shed containing pigs in the Northallerton area at just after 11am today.
"The fire was out on arrival of crews as the farmer had extinguished it using a hosepipe," said a spokesperson.
The crews checked for further fire spread and cleared the smoke and, as well as assisting in retrieving a piglet from slurry, checked for any others which might have gone into the slurry.
"The cause of the fire was believed to be a heating lamp," they added.
