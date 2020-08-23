FIRE crews have helped rescue a piglet from slurry after a fire in an agricultural shed.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Northallerton went to the blaze in a shed containing pigs in the Northallerton area at just after 11am today.

"The fire was out on arrival of crews as the farmer had extinguished it using a hosepipe," said a spokesperson.

The crews checked for further fire spread and cleared the smoke and, as well as assisting in retrieving a piglet from slurry, checked for any others which might have gone into the slurry.

"The cause of the fire was believed to be a heating lamp," they added.