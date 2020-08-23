AN 11-DAY-OLD baby was travelling in a vehicle involved in a crash near York today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the two vehicle collision happened at Gate Helmsley, between York and Stamford Bridge, at 11.40am.
A spokesperson said crews from Huntington and York went to the scene of the crash, which involved a Mitsubishi towing a caravan and a Mercedes.
The firefighters used pads to deal with a coolant leak from one of the vehicles and carried out traffic management until police arrived on the scene, they said.
"A 50-year-old woman complaining of chest pains was checked by paramedics, along with an 11 day old baby who had no obvious signs of injury."
Comments are closed on this article.