MORE coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York and North and East Yorkshire.
Public Health England said this afternoon that a total of 949 cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area - up by two on the total number of confirmed cases yesterday and bringing the rate up to 450.6 per 100,000 people.
This is lower than the average rate across England of 500 per 100,000 population.
PHE said 2,684 cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, up by three on yesterday's total of 2,681, taking the rate up to 434.3 per 100,000 population.
It said five more cases had been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking the total number to 1,692, or a rate of 495.9 per 100,000 population.
