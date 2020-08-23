A CHILD and two adults have been rescued after getting cut off by the tide on the Yorkshire coast.
Flamborough RNLI said it launched its boat yesterday afternoon following a report of the three people being cut off by the incoming tide at Thornwick Bay.
"The casualties, who had suffered no injuries were taken on board and taken to shore at North Landing," it said.
"Lifeboat and volunteer crew returned safely to station at South Landing. The tractor and lifeboat were then cleaned and prepared ready for the next service."