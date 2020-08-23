A NUMBER of caravans remained parked on a public field in York today, two days after a council deadline to leave.
The Press reported last Wednesday that several caravans had been driven onto the field off Melrosegate.
Jane Mowat, head of community safety at City of York Council, said then that the authority had visited the field, offered the caravanners bin bags and instructed them to clear up before they left.
She said the council had advised them to leave the land, giving them 48 hours to comply, but several caravans were still in the field this lunchtime.
The Press has asked the council what its next steps will be.
