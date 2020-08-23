THIS map reveals three locations in York and North Yorkshire where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in recent days.
The Public Health England map shows the 'Middle Super Output Areas (MSOAs) where there were positive cases between August 12 and 18, which are shaded in pale blue.
PHE says MSOAs are small areas with around 7,200 average population and the data is updated each weekday, and shows the latest seven days for which complete data are available.
One of the local locations is Woodthorpe & Acomb Park in western York where, as reported previously in The Press, there were three confirmed cases.
A second location is Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby, to the west of York and south of Harrogate, where there were also three confirmed cases.
The third location is Ripon North & West, where there were four cases confirmed in the period.
