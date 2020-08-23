A POLICE helicopter was deployed over York this morning to assist in the search for a missing person.
The helicopter was seen hovering over the Hamilton Drive area at just before 10am.
North Yorkshire Police said the helicopter was called in to help in the search for a 'high risk missing person' but that person had now been found and the helicopter had now left the area.
The Operational Support Unit tweeted that the team also used drone skills to assist in locating the missing person, adding: "The person is now receiving the help that they need."
