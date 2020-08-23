A MUSEUM in York has given thanks to everyone who has supported the establishment to get back on its feet after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A “frenzy,” of activity was sparked at the Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington, when it was announced museums could reopen in early July.

The months of inactivity during lockdown, apart from regular site inspections by staff members, had started to show, with the gardens and lawns overgrown, and the accumulation of dust and dirt on aircraft and vehicles both in hangars and outside.

Faced with the “daunting,” task of preparing the museum to reopen, director, Barbara George, sent out an urgent appeal through members and supporters to gather assistance for the challenge.

Ian Richardson, head of memorials & heritage, said: “Help did indeed come forth, with two fairly recent members, Paul Cunniff and Mick Clow, coming forward to volunteer their help in the gardens.”

Meanwhile, the museum’s aircraft heritage manager, Gary Hancock, pulled together a team to get to work on the task of cleaning the hangars, aircraft and vehicles and floors.

For the repair of the wartime buildings, trustee Rachel Semlyen approached William Birch and Sons, following the suggestion that they might have staff, who were on furlough, who could tackle the rendering that the buildings so desperately needed.

Rachel said: “We are so grateful to the company for stepping in to make us presentable again.”

After all of the efforts, the museum was one of the first in York to “triumphantly,” reopen to visitors on July 4.

The museum is open seven days a week and tickets can be booked on their website.