THE Press Family Raceday meeting at York Racecourse next month is to be held behind closed doors - but there is still hope that racegoers may be able to attend the final meeting of the season in October.
A racecourse spokesman said the British Horseracing Authority had confirmed that meetings in front of a paying crowd should be cancelled until the end of September because of the pandemic.
He said this meant that the meeting on Sunday September 6, which would have involved a host of activities for all the family, would now go ahead without a crowd, just like the Ebor Festival which finished yesterday.
However, he said the finale meeting of the racecourse's season, on Friday October 9 and Saturday October 10, was after the date that the Government had identified for a more general return to sporting stadia, and any bookings people had made for those days were still valid.
"We are aware that the capacity of the Melrose Club Lounge and Premier Racing Lounge will be reduced by social distancing measure," he said.
"Whilst these are clarified, new bookings for October to these two areas have been suspended.
"York Racecourse will continue to be guided by the health advice that is appropriate both at the time of any fixtures and as they draw closer. It is clearly a period of rapid change as Government responds to this pandemic."