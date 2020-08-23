A ROAD in East Yorkshire was closed by a crash in the early hours of today.
Humberside Police tweeted at 2am that emergency services are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the A614, which runs from Goole to Bridlington via Howden, Holme-on-Spalding-Moor and Driffield.
The force said the road was currently closed from the Longs Corner roundabout to the Holme-on-Splading Moor roundabout, and it was believed it would be shut for some time.
More to follow.
