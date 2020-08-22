A POLICE officer has tweeted about the 'lucky escape' four people and two dogs had when their motorhome overturned on the A64 in North Yorkshire.
Traffic Constable Mark Patterson said they were all uninjured in the accident near Malton on Saturday morning.
He thanked North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Highways England officials for their assistance.
He also apologised to those caught in the delays caused by the crash.
