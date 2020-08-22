YET another country pub in a village near York has failed to reopen from the lockdown.

The Rose & Crown, situated in a picture postcard setting near the village pond in Askham Richard, remains closed to customers this weekend.

It joins a host of other village pubs which, as The Press has reported, have stayed closed since the Government allowed pubs and other venues to reopen on July 4, including the Roebuck and Shoulder of Mutton at Appleton Roebuck, the Crown Inn at Bolton Percy, the Duke of York at Gate Helmsley, the New Inn at Stamford Bridge, the Agar Arms at Warthill, the Blacksmiths Arms at Skelton and the White Swan at Thornton le Clay.

But there is good news for Askham Richard villagers and others from further afield who like driving to the pub for a drink or a meal.

Askham Richard parish council chairman Roger Rippon said he had heard on the grapevine that the pub will be reopening fairly soon, which he said would be 'good news' for the village.

"It's very important to have a pub - it's a gathering point, and we don't have many of those in a small village like this," he said.

Nick Love, pub protection officer for the York branch of Camra, has said recently that pubs play a pivotal role in village life and, when they shut, there is a disproportionately negatively impact on the social ecosystem compared with town and cities, where plenty of choice is available.

He said: “Village pubs provide a focal point for opportunities for social interaction and provide places to meet -informally or as part of a community group - which supports community cohesion – in short, one of the essential ingredients of village life."

The Rose & Crown had some excellent reviews before closing down earlier this year. One customer posted on Tripadvisor in February: "Would recommend. Nice friendly village pub, well worth a visit." Another posted in November: "Lovely country pub, run by a very friendly couple."

The Rose & Crown - like several of the other village pubs which have so far failed to reopen from lockdown - is a Samuel Smith's Brewery pub, and the brewery does not speak to the media.