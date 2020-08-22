THE strangest ever Ebor Festival at York Racecourse has come to an end.
This picture shows horses and jockeys after they have competed in the 3.40pm Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, won by Fujaira Prince.
At first sight all seems normal, until you look at the stands.
Instead of perhaps 30,000 excited racegoers - cheering, shouting, laughing, singing, clapping and drinking, and celebrating or commiserating after their horse has won or lost - just a few people are scattered, watching the race in near silence, apart from the booming loudspeakers.
The races have been held behind closed doors, with fans able to watch it instead from the comfort of their armchairs on TV.
The atmosphere at the course was strange today but, in the year of the pandemic, it has become the new normal.