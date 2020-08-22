A MOTORHOME has ended up on its side after a crash on the A64 near Malton.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Malton and Pickering went to the collision at 10.55 am today, in which a motorhome was on its side.
"The crews assisted the police to make the scene safe and moved the motorhome off the carriageway," said a spokesperson.
"The four occupants in the motorhome appeared to be uninjured and were being checked over by ambulance crews also on scene."
