FOUR more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Yorkshire - but there are no more in York.
Latest figures have been published this afternoon by Public Health England, a day after City of York Council revealed that York had been given a 'red' rating for the first time by the organisation, following a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Today's statistics show a total of 947 confirmed cases in the York council area, the same as PHE declared yesterday.
They show 2,681 confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, compared with 2,677 yesterday, and 1,687 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, up by five from yesterday's figure of 1,682.
They also reveal that one more case has been confirmed in the Selby District Council area, taking the total to 332, but there are no more cases in either Ryedale or Hambleton.