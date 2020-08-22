POLICE say they are extremely concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing this morning.
Brian Howard, 58, of Hambleton, near Selby, was last seen around 7am this morning, said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.
"Brian left his home address in Gibson Close in his black Ford Fiesta car this morning and has not been seen since," they said.
"He is around 6ft 2ins, with tanned skin, and grey hair that is short on the sides and longer on top, and he was possibly wearing a t-shirt and sandy coloured shorts. He may also be wearing brown sandals.
"Officers are extremely concerned for Brian’s welfare and ask anyone with information that may help locate him to call North Yorkshire Police on 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information.Please quote ref: NYP- 22082020-0173."
