THIS magnificent female bald eagle is the latest 'member of the team' at a North Yorkshire birds of prey centre.
The 14-week-old bird has only been at the Thirsk Birds of Prey Centre for two weeks and is already flying the full length of the centre's arena.
Staff say she hasn't got a name yet and they are trying to come up with names beginning with “L” and will keep people updated with her progress, adding: "From us all here at the centre, we would like to say thank you for your continued support."