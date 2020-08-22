A YORK travel agency will never reopen from lockdown after its parent company fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
STA Travel, which has more than 50 shops in the UK, including one in Low Ousegate, York, has ceased trading.
The firm grew out of a student travel business and specialised in trips for young people.
A notice to customers on the firm's website says: "Please be assured that if you had a previous booking with us, or hold a live booking, you will receive further communication in the coming days.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience and the limited information available to you at this time."
