A YORK chippy is offering a choccy alternative to the usual fish and chips fare - battered KitKat.
Signs in the window at Mr Chippy in Church Street feature a KitKat bar and Mars Bar and state: "When in York... have a battered chocolate!... Bring in any chocolate your heart desires and we will batter it for just £1!"
Max Potts, who runs the shop, says the offer has proved popular with both tourists and local residents, who have brought in not only KitKats but also Mars bars, Toblerones and even Terry's Chocolate Oranges.
"People just need to bring them in in their wrapper and we'll batter it," he said.