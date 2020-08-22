A RESIDENT has told of the 'totally uncivilised and abhorrent' behaviour he witnessed in York city centre last night after going for his first night out in months.

The man took to Twitter to recount his and his wife's experiences when they went to see a friend to the railway station to catch the last train to Leeds.

"Hoards of people not observing social distancing, drunk, loud, and leary,"he tweeted to The Press, York Central MP Rachael Maskell and York Outer MP Julian Sturdy.

"Broken glass everywhere on the roads and pavements around George Hudson Street and Micklegate - we had to carry our poor dog for some of the walk back home!

"This is totally uncivilised and abhorrent, I’m surprised longer term tourists staying overnight for a bit of culture actually bother; word of mouth promotion to friends and family must dry and fester on their lips. Seriously, when is this going to be tackled head-on?"

The resident claimed police, rangers, and security staff were to be applauded, but were simply outnumbered.

"Our city of culture is great by day, but bl**dy awful by night at weekends. Those responsible should be ashamed, as should we for letting this happen. @yorkpress @yorkmix @RachaelMaskell @JulianSturdy please help return our city to somewhere to treasure at all times."

The resident tweeted later: "Unbelievable - just after I posted this, we had a crowd of young people on Skeldergate shouting and bawling outside our house at 11.30 at night. When I told them it to quieten down as it is a residential area, I was given a torrent of abuse. ENOUGH!"

*Were you out in York city centre last night? Tell us what it was like.