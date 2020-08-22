THE average house price in York rose by more than £3,500 during the first weeks of the lockdown, bucking the national trend for a slight fall in prices.
The lockdown, imposed in March to combat the coronavirus pandemic, was expected to lead to property price falls, and the UK House Price Index (HPI) says the average price across the whole of the UK did fall slightly in the early weeks.
It says that in April 2020, the UK average property price was £234,612, down 0.2 per cent on the figure of £234,974 in March.
But in the City of York Council area, the average price in April was £262,275, up from £258,564 in March, as well as being up from £255,130 in April last year.
The HPI uses house sales data from HM Land Registry, Registers of Scotland, and Land and Property Services Northern Ireland and is calculated by the Office for National Statistics.